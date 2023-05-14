DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State baseball program clinched its fifth consecutive Horizon League regular season title as the Raiders defeated Milwaukee 9-5 on Sunday afternoon at Nischwitz Stadium.

WSU improved to 34-18 overall and 21-6 in conference play with its ninth-straight win and fifth of the week, punctuated by a sweep over the Panthers (22-27, 10-16 HL).

The Raiders will host the 2023 Horizon League Baseball Championship as the top seed at Nischwitz Stadium from May 24-27, with the League’s six schools represented in a double-elimination bracket.

Wright State will conclude its regular season with a three-game series at Youngstown State from May 18-20.