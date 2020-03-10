Raiders burned by Flames in HL semifinals

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson tied his career high with 25 points and Illinois-Chicago advanced to its first Horizon League championship game since 2004 with a 73-56 victory over top-seeded Wright State. Marcus Ottey had 13 points for UIC. Braelen Bridges added 10 points, and Godwin Boahen had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Flames outrebounded Wright State 47-38. Bill Wampler had 14 points for the Raiders. Loudon Love added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tanner Holden had six rebounds.

