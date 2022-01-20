INDIANAPOLIS – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw nine players find the scoring column as Grant Basile turned in a game-high 20 points for the Raiders took care of IUPUI 73-45 on Thursday night.

Wright State (10-8, 7-2 HL) closed the first half on a 22-3 scoring run over the final seven and a half minutes to take a 19-point advantage into the locker room before cementing the night by scoring 14 of the first 18 points over a seven-minute stretch to begin the second half.

Combined across the 14-plus minutes of game action over the two halves, the Raiders shot a combined 14-of-19, while holding IUPUI (1-16, 0-7 HL) to 3-of-15 shooting and seven turnovers.

Basile finished with 20-plus points for the third consecutive contest, his fourth such effort in the last five games, while doing the bulk of his work in the first half, where he had all but three of his points. CJ Wilbourn was the only other Raider in double figures, scoring nine second half points to finish with 11 points on the night.

Tanner Holden finished with eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in 30 minutes of action, while Andrew Welage also added eight points. AJ Braun and Trey Calvin each added seven points in their return to action as well.

Wright State finished the night shooting 51 percent (27-of-53) from the floor while hitting 7-of-18 (39 percent) from three-point range. IUPUI struggled all night, shooting 37 percent (17-for-46) with a pair of three-pointers. The Raiders were 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the free throw stripe, while IUPUI was 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the stripe.

The Raiders won the rebound battle, 36-27, including pulling down 27 boards on the defensive glass, while they passed out 16 assists on their 27 made baskets. Wright State forced IUPUI into 16 turnovers that the Raiders converted to 25 points.

Bakari LaStrap was the lone IUPUI player in double figures with 10 points, reaching the mark with a driving layup inside the final 30 seconds.

Wright State continues its road trip on Saturday night when the Raiders visit UIC for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The trip concludes on Tuesday night with the rescheduled contest at Northern Kentucky before Wright State returns home for a nationally televised contest next Friday night, January 28 against Cleveland State.