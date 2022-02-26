DAYTON, Ohio – Grant Basile had 20 points as Wright State topped Robert Morris 71-61 on Senior Night at the Nutter Center. Kahliel Spear led the Colonials on Saturday night with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders will be the No. 4 seed for the 2022 Keeps Horizon League Championship that begins next week, the League announced late Saturday night.

Wright State (18-13) will face the highest remaining seed following the first-round matchups on March 1 and host that team at the Nutter Center in quarterfinal action on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m., with the broadcast on ESPN+. Wright State is 11-3 at home on the Nutter Center floor this season.

First-round action includes No. 5 Oakland hosting No. 12 IUPUI, No. 6 Detroit Mercy hosting 11th-seeded Green Bay, No. 7 Youngstown State hosting 10th-seeded Robert Morris and No. 8 UIC traveling to No. 9 Milwaukee.

Along with the Raiders, No. 1-seeded Cleveland State, No. 2 Purdue Fort Wayne and No. 3 Northern Kentucky await their quarterfinal opponents. Quarterfinal round winners will advance to Indianapolis for the semifinals on March 7 and the championship on March 8.