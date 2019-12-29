Raiders beat Green Bay in Horizon League opener

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team saw three players score 20-plus points for the first time this season as the Raiders opened Horizon League play with a 90-84 home victory over Green Bay Saturday afternoon inside the Nutter Center.

The Raiders now face the quick turnaround to prepare for Milwaukee, who visits town on Monday night for a 7 p.m. tipoff after falling at Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Loudon Love tallied his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead all players in both categories. Cole Gentry finished with 21 points, including 10 in the second half, and Bill Wampler added 20 points of his own.

Jaylon Hall was the fourth Raider to score double digits, finishing with 15 points. Jordan Ash (6 points), Trey Calvin and Tanner Holden (3 points each) also added to the Wright State final tally.

Wright State (11-3, 1-0 Horizon) used a 13-2 run late in the first half from the under-eight media timeout through the under-four timeout to gain separation in what had been a back-and-forth first half and held a 13-pont lead that would turn out to be its largest of the game. Green Bay (5-9, 0-1 Horizon) responded with a 10-4 run of its own to close the half, as the Raiders took a six-point advantage into the locker room.

The Phoenix came out of the break with a 17-11 run over the first seven and a half minutes of the second frame and the game was knotted at 55-all at the under-12 media timeout. The teams traded baskets over the next four minutes, while Green Bay took its first lead since the opening basket and grew its lead to as many as five points at 67-62.

From there, Wright State put its stamp on the final minutes, going on a 19-8 run over a four-plus minute stretch with all 19 points coming from Gentry, Love and Wampler, including a nine-point run thanks to back-to-back three-pointers from Wampler and a three of his own from Gentry.

Love’s dunk with 33 seconds remaining gave the Raiders an eight-point advantage, enough for the win despite a quick flurry of 16 points in the final 18 seconds – all but three of which came at the free throw stripe (Wright State 7-of-8; Green Bay 6-of-6).

Both sides finished with identical shooting nights at 45.3 percent as both went 29-of-64 from the floor. Wright State was 44 percent (11-of-25) from three-point range, while Green Bay connected on 38.5 percent (10-of-26). The difference came at the free throw line, where the Raiders shot just 60 percent compared to the Phoenix’s 76 percent but hit five more free throws (21-16) in 14 more opportunities.

The Raiders outrebounded Green Bay 50-29, including an 18-6 advantage on the offensive boards and a 32-23 mark on the defensive glass.

As a team, Wright State passed out 16 assists, four blocks and two steals while turning Green Bay’s eight turnovers into 12 points. The Phoenix scored 16 points of their own off turnovers and had a 26-9 advantage in bench scoring.

Green Bay saw four players finish in double figures, with Amari Davis tallying a team-high 18 points. JayQuan McCloud and Kameron Hankerson had 16 points each and Will Chevalier finished with 11 points.