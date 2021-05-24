Raiders basketball adds C.J. Wilbourn

Sports

by: WSU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON – Wright State head coach Scott Nagy has announced the addition of C.J. Wilbourn to join the Raider program.

Wilborn, a 6-7 forward-center, has three years of eligibility remaining and joins the Raiders from Horizon League foe Milwaukee.

“C.J. brings a big and physical presence to our program. We know he will be a great addition to our culture,” Nagy said. “He is an intelligent young man who is serious about everything he does both on and off the floor.”

A member of the Horizon League All-Freshman Team following the 2019-20 season, Wilbourn started 41 of his 45 games played over his two seasons in Milwaukee, averaging 4.4 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per contest as a freshman before 5.7 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per contest averages in 2020-21. He connected at a 48.1 percent clip shooting from the floor in 2019-20, a mark he upped to 50.8 percent last season.

A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Wilbourn was the conference co-Player of the Year and a first team selection his senior season at Normal Community High School on the way to being named an Illinois High School Association Second-Team All-State selection after scoring in double-figured in every game his senior season.

Wright State was 18-6 in 2020-21, clinching at least a share of the Horizon League regular season championship for the third consecutive season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS