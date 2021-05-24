Raiders basketball adds C.J. Wilbourn

DAYTON – Wright State head coach Scott Nagy has announced the addition of C.J. Wilbourn to join the Raider program.

Wilborn, a 6-7 forward-center, has three years of eligibility remaining and joins the Raiders from Horizon League foe Milwaukee.

“C.J. brings a big and physical presence to our program. We know he will be a great addition to our culture,” Nagy said. “He is an intelligent young man who is serious about everything he does both on and off the floor.”

A member of the Horizon League All-Freshman Team following the 2019-20 season, Wilbourn started 41 of his 45 games played over his two seasons in Milwaukee, averaging 4.4 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per contest as a freshman before 5.7 points per game and 2.9 rebounds per contest averages in 2020-21. He connected at a 48.1 percent clip shooting from the floor in 2019-20, a mark he upped to 50.8 percent last season.

A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Wilbourn was the conference co-Player of the Year and a first team selection his senior season at Normal Community High School on the way to being named an Illinois High School Association Second-Team All-State selection after scoring in double-figured in every game his senior season.

Wright State was 18-6 in 2020-21, clinching at least a share of the Horizon League regular season championship for the third consecutive season.