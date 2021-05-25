Raiders baseball earns 11 Horizon League awards

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – After clinching the Horizon League regular season championship for the third consecutive season, the Wright State baseball team has received 11 Horizon League honors, the league office announced Tuesday, headlined by Quincy Hamilton earning Player of the Year honors and head coach Alex Sogard winning his second straight Coach of the Year award.

In addition to the major awards, the Raiders placed five players on the All-League First Team, with Tyler Black, Austin Cline, Sammy Sass and Alec Sayre joining Hamilton. Three Raiders – Bradley Brehmer, Damon Dues and Zane Harris – earned Second Team honors, while Jake Shirk earned All-Freshman Team honors. (All-Freshman eligibility was limited to those players using their first year of collegiate eligibility in 2021.)

Hamilton’s honor marked the third straight awards season that Wright State has captured HL Player of the Year honors, following Peyton Burdick in 2019 and Gabe Snyder in 2018. Awards were not presented due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020 season. Wright State has won eight Player of the Year honors overall, all since the 2007 season.

Sogard won Coach of the Year honors for the second straight awards season after also earning the award in the 2019 campaign, and becomes the third Raider head coach to win multiple HL Coach of the Year honors, joining former Wright State skippers Rob Cooper (2010, 2011) and Greg Lovelady (2014, 2016) with that distinction. Dating back to the 2010 season, Wright State coaches have won seven of the 12 Coach of the Year honors (Sogard, Cooper, Lovelady and Jeff Mercer (2018)). Legendary Raider head coach Ron Nischwitz was the 2004 HL Coach of the Year.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hamilton has appeared in and started all 43 of Wright State’s games, hitting for a .358 overall average with 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 53 RBI with 70 runs scored, with his batting average improving to .412 in Horizon League contests, with the majority of his production – 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 RBI – coming against League opponents. Hamilton has had 15 multi-hit games this season with eight games with three or more hits and 14 multi-RBI games. He hit at least one home run in six of eight Horizon League series. He leads the Horizon League in: on-base percentage (.521), runs scored (70), RBI (55) and doubles (17). Hamilton is Top 5 in the League in: slugging percentage (.717), home runs (12, second) and walks (49, second).

FIRST TEAM ALL-HORIZON

Black hit for a .379 overall average during the regular season with 13 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 47 RBI with 56 runs scored. Black has tallied 17 multi-hit games this season with nine games with three or more hits, including a five-hit game at Purdue Fort Wayne in May, with 15 multi-RBI games. Sass enters the postseason hitting .381 overall with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 55 RBI with 42 runs scored. He has had 13 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI games.

Sayre recorded a .414 overall average with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 RBI with 37 runs scored during the regular season, tallying 13 multi-hit games this season with eight multi-RBI games. Cline appeared in 12 games with nine starts as Wright State’s Sunday starter this spring, going 7-1 and tossing 63.0 total innings with a 3.00 ERA and 82 strikeouts against only 11 total extra-base hits against him. In Horizon League action, he was a perfect 7-0 in 46.0 innings with 63 strikeouts, holding HL batters to a .230 average against him, while he recorded three double-digit strikeout games.

SECOND TEAM ALL-HORIZON

Dues hit for a .321 overall average during the regular season with six doubles, two triple, three home runs and 33 RBI with 56 runs scored. He had 17 multi-hit games this season with 15 multi-RBI games.Harris hit for a .349 overall average with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 48 RBI with 30 runs scored during the regular season, including 10 multi-hit games this season and 14 multi-RBI games.

Brehmer appeared in 12 games with 12 starts, going 7-3 and tossing 64.2 total innings with a 3.76 ERA and 80 strikeouts against 19 total extra-base hits against him. In Horizon League action, he was 6-2 in 47.2 innings with 64 strikeouts, holding HL batters to a .217 average against him, while tallying a pair of 11-strikeout performances.

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Shirk appeared in 10 games in relief, including seven in Horizon League action, tossing 16.2 total innings with a 2.70 ERA (5 earned runs allowed) and 12 strikeouts against 17 total hits against him. He has a 6-0 record in relief, with five coming in Horizon League appearances, while holding opponents to a .270 batting average against him.

Wright State is the top seed in this week’s 2021 Horizon League Championship and will begin play against No. 4 seed Milwaukee on Thursday morning with an 11 a.m. first pitch.