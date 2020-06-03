Racing returns at Eldora w/o fans

DAYTON, OH - Wright State University announced Wednesday it is reducing the number of its intercollegiate athletic programs by three, effective immediately.

The action is being taken as part of the university's overall budget restructuring efforts. Wright State is implementing a multiyear plan that will stabilize operations in the midst of lower projected enrollments and declining state support. The current COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for all areas of the university to reduce expenditures. Today’s announcement is part of a plan for a $2 million reduction in the operating budget of the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.