Racing returns at Eldora w/o fans

ROSSBURG (WDTN) – Eldora Speedway’s 67th season will open with three nights of racing beginning Thursday. The Dirt Late Model Stream Invitational will run without spectators but live streaming of the events will be available at FloRacing.com.

