DATYON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mason Shrout led the Arrows with 23 points in their dominant 42-27 victory over Cincinnati Seven Hills in Div. 3 to claim Preble Shawnee boys basketball’s first district title since 1989 at UD Arena on Thursday night.

With the win, the 2022-23 Arrows become the winningest team in school history. With his 23 points, Mason Shrout surpassed National Trail’s Cameron Harrison as the all-time leading scorer in Preble County in boys basketball history.

Shrout now has 1,699 career points after setting the school’s all-time scoring record in last week’s sectional semifinal against West Liberty-Salem.

Preble Shawnee advances to the Div. 3 regional semifinals to face Miami East on Wednesday, March 8 at Fairmont’s James Trent Arena with tip-off set for 8 p.m.