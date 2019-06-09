Pivetta goes the distance as Phillies beat Reds
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Nick Pivetta struck out six in his first career complete game, Jay Bruce got another big hit and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday.
Pivetta (4-1) allowed six hits in his third start since his demotion to the minors. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer and Bruce ripped a two-run single for the NL East leaders. Bruce is 8 for 18 with four homers and 11 RBIs in five games since the Phillies acquired him in a trade with Seattle.
Reds starter Tanner Roark (4-5) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.
Pivetta retired 17 straight batters after allowing two hits to start the game. He hadn't gone more than 7 1/3 innings in his previous 64 career starts.
Rhys Hoskins snapped a 0-for-12 slump with a two-out double and Realmuto walked to load the bases in the first. Bruce then lined a single to right to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.
Realmuto hit an opposite-field drive to right for his 10th homer in the fourth. Bryce Harper reached on an infield single and Jean Segura followed with an RBI triple to make it 4-1 in the fifth.
Nick Senzel led off the game with a double, went to third on Joey Votto's single and scored on Eugenio Suarez's double-play grounder.
GOING THE DISTANCE
Pivetta's complete game was Philadelphia's third this season. Zach Eflin has the other two.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Reds: INF Alex Blandino was scheduled to be the designated hitter in his fifth rehab game with Triple-A Louisville. He's returning from right knee surgery last July.
Phillies: CF Adam Haseley was placed on the 10-day injury list with a left groin strain.
UP NEXT
RHP Sonny Gray (2-5, 2.54 ERA) goes for the Reds and RHP Aaron Nola (6-1, 4.63 ERA) starts for the Phillies on Sunday.
