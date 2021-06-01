Phils smash 7 home runs in 17-3 romp over Reds

Philadelphia Phillies’ Jean Segura, left, celebrates the two-run home run by Rhys Hoskins, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Odúbel Herrera and Andrew McCutchen each hit two of Philadelphia’s seven home runs and Phillies pummeled the Cincinnati Reds 17-3 to end a three-game losing streak. Matt Joyce capped the rout with a grand slam in the ninth off Reds infielder Alex Blandino, who was on the mound to help spare the bullpen. Herrera, McCutchen and Rhys Hoskins all connected as the Phillies broke it open with a six-run sixth inning. Nick Castellanos singled and doubled for the Reds to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, the best in the big leagues this season. His .361 average also leads the majors.

