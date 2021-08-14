Phillies flatten Reds 6-1

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 14: Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) sticks out his tongue in the dugout during the Major League Baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds( on August 14, 2021 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit the Cincinnati Reds 6-1. Moore threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Hector Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth. There have been seven no-hitters in the majors this season, one shy of the major league record set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

