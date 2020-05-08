1  of  2
Philip Rivers named head football coach at St. Michael

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is sixth in NFL history in career passing touchdowns and passing yards.

by: Robby Baker

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Philip Rivers will soon be on the sidelines in Baldwin County coaching high school football, as St. Michael named Rivers their next football coach.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the school on Friday, Rivers will take over coaching duties when his NFL career is over. There is no definitive timeline set.

Paul Knapstein will serve as the interim coach for the 2020 football season.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million dollar deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Rivers had previously played with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

The eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback is sixth in NFL history in career passing touchdowns and passing yards. Rivers attended Athens High School, where he played for his father Steve Rivers.

