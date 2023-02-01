CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WJW) — A player for the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles has been indicted in Ohio on rape and kidnapping charges.

According to a release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on a count of rape and a count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Sills is an offensive guard for the Eagles.

The indictment states that in December 2019, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in court at 1 p.m. Feb. 16. That’s four days after the Super Bowl.

Fox 8 has reached out to the Eagles for comment.