KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A teen from the Miami Valley had the opportunity to receive a lesson in golf from players of the Professional Golf Association.

Fourteen-year-old Brody Heinrich is the Dayton Children’s Hospital patient champion. At NCR Country Club in Kettering, Heinrich got the opportunity of a lifetime to interact with a professional golfer on Saturday.

The patient champion was born with a condition where the bones in his skull form too soon, leaving no room for his brain to grow. Over the course of his childhood, Heinrich spent the majority of his life going in and out of hospitals.

Now, he is thanking Dayton Children’s for helping him get to experience the unique opportunity.

“Dayton Children’s is so important to me. I just, I just can’t thank them enough. I mean, they’ve, they’ve kept me alive and with all through that,” Heinrich said. “My mom’s worked there and it’s made just so many amazing connections in Dayton and it is just a phenomenal hospital.”

Brody says even though his condition is not changing, he is in a good and healthy place.