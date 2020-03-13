Closings
PGA cancels THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA tour events

Sports

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRN) — The PGA Tour has canceled THE PLAYERS golf championship and all PGA Tour events across all of their tours through the Valero Texas Open on April 5, 2020.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.  But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

The PGA Tour is expected to release more information and answer additional questions on Friday morning.

