CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in his third NFL game, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second on the all-time list with his 324th victory, and the New England Patriots buried the Cleveland Browns 38-15.

Zappe started his second game in place of the injured Mac Jones. He threw second-half TD passes to Tyquan Thornton and Hunter Henry.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for two touchdowns for New England.

Belichick has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against Chicago the franchise with which Halas won all his games.