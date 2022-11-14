COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pairings for the high school football regional finals in the state’s playoffs were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

There are 56 high schools still playing in the state playoffs. In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28. For the second year in a row, OHSAA had the top 16 teams in each of the state’s 28 regions qualify for the playoffs.

Tickets for all regional games can be purchased by clicking here.

The full rundown of this weekend’s games can be found below.

Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1

1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid

Region 2

2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London

Region 3

1 Gahanna (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium

Region 4

1 Cincinnati Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Cin. Princeton

Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 5

1 Akron Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg

Region 6

1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Sandusky Perkins

Region 7

1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma

Region 8

4 Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason

Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 9

1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna

Region 10

1 Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights

Region 11

3 Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at DeSales

Region 12

1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison

Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 13

1 West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley

Region 14

1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian

Region 15

2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville

Region 16

1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West

Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 17

1 South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire

Region 18

1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg

Region 19

1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Harvest Prep (13-0) at Waverly

Region 20

1 Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua

Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 21

1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia

Region 22

3 Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde

Region 23

1 Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville

Region 24

1 Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 25

1 Warren JFK (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia

Region 26

2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay

Region 27

1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge

Region 28

2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney