COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pairings for the high school football regional finals in the state’s playoffs were released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday.
There are 56 high schools still playing in the state playoffs. In total, 448 Ohio schools started the playoff journey on Oct. 28. For the second year in a row, OHSAA had the top 16 teams in each of the state’s 28 regions qualify for the playoffs.
Tickets for all regional games can be purchased by clicking here.
The full rundown of this weekend’s games can be found below.
Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 1
1 Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) vs. 3 Mentor (9-3) at Euclid
Region 2
2 Springfield (11-1) vs. 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-5) at London
Region 3
1 Gahanna (12-1) vs. 3 New Albany (10-3) at Historic Crew Stadium
Region 4
1 Cincinnati Moeller (12-1) vs. 3 Lakota West (13-0) at Cin. Princeton
Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 5
1 Akron Hoban (12-1) vs. 3 Hudson (13-0) at Twinsburg
Region 6
1 Avon (12-1) vs. 3 Toledo Central Catholic (12-1) at Sandusky Perkins
Region 7
1 Massillon Washington (11-1) vs. 2 Uniontown Lake (12-1) at Parma
Region 8
4 Kings (12-1) vs. vs. 10 Cincinnati Anderson (8-5) at Mason
Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 9
1 Chardon (11-1) vs. 2 Canfield (11-1) at Ravenna
Region 10
1 Holy Name (10-2) vs. 10 Padua Franciscan (8-5) at Maple Heights
Region 11
3 Watterson (12-1) vs. 5 Bloom-Carroll (12-1) at DeSales
Region 12
1 Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. 3 Tippecanoe (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison
Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 13
1 West Branch (12-1) vs. 6 Jefferson Area (10-3) at Niles McKinley
Region 14
1 Cleveland Glenville (12-0) vs. 6 Van Wert (12-1) at Tiffin Columbian
Region 15
2 Steubenville (11-2) vs. 4 Indian Valley (10-3) at St. Clairsville
Region 16
1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. 2 Cincinnati Taft (11-2) at Lakota West
Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 17
1 South Range (13-0) vs. 3 Perry (11-2) at Berkshire
Region 18
1 Liberty Center (13-0) vs. 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) at Perrysburg
Region 19
1 Ironton (13-0) vs. 2 Harvest Prep (13-0) at Waverly
Region 20
1 Valley View (12-1) vs. 2 Milton-Union (12-0) at Piqua
Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 21
1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Mogadore (11-0) at Nordonia
Region 22
3 Columbia (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Grove (11-2) at Clyde
Region 23
1 Fort Frye (12-1) vs. 3 Bellaire (9-4) at Zanesville
Region 24
1 Marion Local (13-0) vs. 2 Allen East (12-1) at Wapakoneta
Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 25
1 Warren JFK (11-1) vs. 3 Danville (11-2) at New Philadelphia
Region 26
2 Antwerp (13-0) vs. 4 Lima Central Catholic (9-4) at Findlay
Region 27
1 Newark Catholic (10-1) vs. 2 Hannibal River (12-1) Cambridge
Region 28
2 Fort Loramie (11-2) vs. 5 New Bremen (10-3) at Sidney