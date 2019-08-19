OSU Ryan Day announces Buckeyes new starting QB

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University football coach Ryan Day announced Justin Fields as the Buckeyes new starting quarterback, Monday.

Last Wednesday, Day praised Georgia transfer Fields.

“I think probably what we’re going to do is get through the weekend, and then, on Monday probably make a final decision,” Day stated.

Fields, Gunnar Hoak, and Chris Chugunov were all in the running. Day added that they were all competing “very well,” and Fields, who was considered by most to be the the front-runner, is “practicing at a high level.”

During the off season, Ohio State’s quarterback roster was drastically revamped. In January, then Fields announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State from Georgia. Hoak and Chugunov are both graduate transfers.

“I feel better than I did at last week at this time. I think the guys are getting more and more reps under their belt. I do think Justin has taken a stride in the last couple of days and in the last week, he’s moving the team nicely and has taken better care of the ball in the last couple of days,” Day continued.

