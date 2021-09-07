OSU reiterates mask policies, security, cashless operations for upcoming football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There will be some changes for this upcoming Buckeyes’ football season at Ohio Stadium, including an updated mask policy, cashless operations and security procedures.  

During a news conference, Tuesday, the athletics department addressed the changes in protocols and technology for fans at Ohio Stadium for home football games this year.  

In August, the university announced a new app for parking passes and ticket scanning, as well as an updated mask policy.

Mask will be required for all interior public spaces at the Shoe, including the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms, and the press box.

Masks will not be required for outdoor public spaces, including entry gates, concourses, concession stands, and the seating bowl.

In addition to the stadium, masks will be required during Skull Session, inside French Field House, and on all campus public transportation including shuttles.

Another procedure change of note is the university’s move to cashless operations throughout Ohio Stadium, including at concession stands, for merchandise, and program sales.  

For more protocols for the 2021 football season, including a new app for parking passes and ticket scanning, click here.

