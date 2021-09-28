Coach Ryan Day: C.J. Stroud remains Ohio State’s starting quarterback

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Ryan Day said that C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback on Saturday for Ohio State — if he is healthy enough to play.

Stroud sat out a 59-7 win last week over Akron, with Kyle McCord filling in. But Day said Tuesday during his weekly news conference that Stroud remains the first choice to start. You can watch Day’s comments in the player above.

But Day did not say whether Stroud, who is reportedly recovering from a shoulder injury, would be ready to play.

“We’ll see how today goes” at practice, Day said. ” I think the week [off] helped him.”

Ohio State is scheduled to travel to New Jersey on Saturday to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1).

Day also said the team is moving on after he dismissed linebacker K’Vaughan Pope. During the Akron game, Pope became angry and was asked to leave the sideline after not getting the chance to come onto the field for a play. 

On Sunday, Day released a statement saying Pope had been dismissed from the team, and on Monday, it was announced Pope had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

