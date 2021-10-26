COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day is scheduled to hold his weekly news conference as the Buckeyes are set to take on Penn State.

No. 5 Ohio State is at home this weekend to take on the Nittany Lions in a night game that will feature a “Scarlet Out” at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes won their fifth-straight game, last Saturday, in commanding fashion, beating Indiana 54-7.

No. 20 Penn State, on the other hand, is coming off two straight losses, including an upset defeat from unranked Illinois.

Day is scheduled to talk at noon, Tuesday. You can watch here on NBC4i.com.