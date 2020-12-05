OSU cancels men’s basketball game due to COVID-19 protocols

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University announced Friday night that it has canceled Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Alabama A&M.

OSU canceled the game following the most recent COVID-19 test results shared by Alabama.

In an announcement from Associated Athletics Director, Communications Jerry Emig, the cancelation is “in alignment with COVID-19 testing and protocols for non-conference opponents.”

Last Saturday, the Buckeyes canceled their scheduled football game against the University of Illinois due to COVID-19 testing results among the OSU team and staff. The football team is currently scheduled to travel to Michigan State for its game Saturday.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

