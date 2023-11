CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – In a rematch of week 4 the Waynesville Spartans held off SWBL foe Brookville in a double-overtime thriller, defeating the Blue Devils 45-42 in the Div. 5 regional semifinal on Friday night.

Junior running back Garrett Lundy scored all 6 touchdowns for the Spartans.

Waynesville now advances to the Div. 5 regional championship to face another SWBL rival in Valley View next Friday night.