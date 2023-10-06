KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing by 10, the Wayne Warriors kept themselves in the race for the GWOC title following a late rally to knock off Fairmont 27-23 in a week 9 conference thriller on Friday night.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After trailing by 10, the Wayne Warriors kept themselves in the race for the GWOC title following a late rally to knock off Fairmont 27-23 in a week 9 conference thriller on Friday night.