CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a rematch of the 2021 state final, Versailles played in its 11th state championship game Friday morning, but was unable to claim the program’s 8th title as Kirtland beat the Tigers for the Div. 6 state crown 32-15.
by: Jack Pohl
