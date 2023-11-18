SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Caden Henson led the Valley View football team to a big 42-24 win over SWBL champ Waynesville in the Div. 5 regional final on Friday night, sending the Spartans to a second consecutive state semifinals.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Caden Henson led the Valley View football team to a big 42-24 win over SWBL champ Waynesville in the Div. 5 regional final on Friday night, sending the Spartans to a second consecutive state semifinals.