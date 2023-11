DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy saw its season come to an end in Friday night’s Div. 2 regional semifinal, suffering a 42-14 defeat to Withrow at Welcome Stadium.

The Trojans finish the year with a share of the MVL Miami title and an 11-2 overall record. It’s an impressive turn-around after going 7-4 last season in head coach Troy Everhart’s first year in charge.