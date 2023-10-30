TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe cruised to a big 49-20 win over Western Brown in the Red Devils’ Div. 3 regional first round matchup at home on Friday night.
Tipp will now meet Chaminade Julienne in the regional second round on Friday.
