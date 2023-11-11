SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tippecanoe Red Devils came up short in their Div. 3 regional semifinal game against Celina, falling 27-13 on Friday night.
The Red Devils finish the season with a share of the MVL Miami Title and a 10-3 overall record.
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey DeBerardino
Posted:
Updated:
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tippecanoe Red Devils came up short in their Div. 3 regional semifinal game against Celina, falling 27-13 on Friday night.
The Red Devils finish the season with a share of the MVL Miami Title and a 10-3 overall record.