RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tippecanoe football posted a dominant 46-0 shutout win over the Stebbins Indians on Thursday night, improving the Red Devils to 7-1 in the Miami Valley League for sole control of first place in the Miami Division.
