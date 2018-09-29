Tailgate of the Week

Operation Football Tailgate of the Week 6: Valley View

By:

Posted: Sep 29, 2018 12:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 29, 2018 12:53 AM EDT

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) - The Operation Football Tailgate of the Week this time took the team over to Barker Stadium where Valley View took on Bellbrook.

The whole crew was hanging out with the WDTN prize wheel, while Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken had plenty of food to go around and Sinclair had plenty of swag to give away, too.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local