CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – After the Wildcats suffered a 24-16 loss back in week 8, Springfield got revenge over the GWOC champ Centerville 17-10 in the second round of the Div. 1 regional playoffs on Friday night, knocking out the Elks for the second straight year.

After securing its first GWOC title since 2017, Centerville finishes the year 9-3 overall.

Springfield will face Lewis Center Olentangy in the regional semifinal.