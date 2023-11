HILLIARD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield football team secured a 21-14 victory over Dublin Coffman in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional final, as the Wildcats claimed their 5th consecutive regional title.

Springfield will next face Archbishop Moeller in the Division 1 state semifinal in a rematch of the last two state semis next Friday at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium at 7 p.m.