CANTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a 21-21 tie game at halftime, Springfield was held without a score in the second half as the Wildcats fall to the Eagles in the Div. 1 state championship for the third straight season, 31-21 on Friday night in Canton.

The Wildcats finish their improbable season as state runners-up for a third consecutive season, but once again make a case as one of the top team’s in the state as the 2023 season comes to a close.

“Whatever we did today, it was a win-win for us because we weren’t supposed to be even this far. None of them had to start with adversity we had. They still had a chance and they were still fighting. And those are the things that I’m so grateful for to be able to be their coach,” said head coach Maurice Douglass.

“We just fight. We [said], ‘got to get back’. We’ve got to get back to the big game. You know, go back to the big game. But, we let our big brothers down again, so it kind of hurts, you know? But we fought,” said senior running back Jayvin “Bay Bay” Norman.

After starting the year 3-5 and finishing 5-5, Springfield fought its way back to the state championship game after falling short on a third straight GWOC title.

The Wildcats end another impressive year 10-6 overall.