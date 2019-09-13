Piqua tops Stebbins under Thursday night lights

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Piqua Indians are in the win column in 2019.
The Indians won their first game of the season, after an 0-2 start, rallying to bear Stebbins on the road 27-10.
Piqua improves to 1-2, after season-opening losses to Chaminade-Julienne and Lima.
Stebbins fell to 1-2 on the year, after beating Greenview 19-0 and losing to Greenville 21-10.
Piqua will host Sidney next Friday, while Stebbins will play host to Xenia.
