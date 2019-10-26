Operation Football Week 9: Trotwood at Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro began the night 5th in Division I Region 2 playoff rankings with Trotwood 4th in the D3 Region 12 rankings.

Friday night, the Panthers played host to the Rams with the winner all but locking up a postseason spot and perhaps hosting an opening round playoff game.

Springboro went on to win it 28-25.

