Operation Football Week 8: Wayne at Fairmont

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After starting the season 0-5, Fairmont was looking to pick up its third straight win on Friday night, playing host to fellow 2-5 foe Wayne.

It took overtime to decide it but it was Wayne who came out on top, knocking off Fairborn 13-7.

