Operation Football Week 8: Tippecanoe at Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Winners of their last six, the 6-1 Xenia Buccaneers looked to stay on a roll as the team hosted the 3-4 Tippecanoe Red Devils on Friday night.

By the end of the night, it was all Buccaneers, improving to 7-1 after the 37-3 win over the Red Devils.

