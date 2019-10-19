Operation Football Week 8: Greenville at Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenville barely escape with a win in a defensive barnburner in Week 7 but looked to find a groove on offense against a 3-4 Piqua team that is looking to get back to .500 after starting the season 3-2.

Piqua was able to get back to .500 with a 21-7 win at home over the Green Wave.

” ”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.