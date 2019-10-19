Operation Football Week 8: Greenville at Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greenville barely escape with a win in a defensive barnburner in Week 7 but looked to find a groove on offense against a 3-4 Piqua team that is looking to get back to .500 after starting the season 3-2.
Piqua was able to get back to .500 with a 21-7 win at home over the Green Wave.” ” Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.