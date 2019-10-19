Operation Football Week 8: Fairborn at Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – With a 6-1 record and their only loss coming to Cincinnati Turpin, the Troy Trojans were looking to solidify its playoffs resume by taking a win over 3-4 Fairborn.
It was a defensive battle all night but Troy just squeaked by Fairborn 9-7 to improve to 7-1 on the season and a prime playoff position.
