Operation Football Week 8: Fairborn at Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – With a 6-1 record and their only loss coming to Cincinnati Turpin, the Troy Trojans were looking to solidify its playoffs resume by taking a win over 3-4 Fairborn.

It was a defensive battle all night but Troy just squeaked by Fairborn 9-7 to improve to 7-1 on the season and a prime playoff position.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.