Operation Football Week 8: Coldwater at Anna

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two teams primed for a playoff spot faced off in Anna Friday night as the 7-0 Coldwater Cavaliers visited the 6-1 Anna Rockets.
In the end, Coldwater put its first "L" in the loss column, getting blown out on the road to the Rockets 49-8.
