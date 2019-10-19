Operation Football Week 8: Butler at Stebbins

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Week One was the last time the Stebbins Indians put a “W” in the win column headed into Friday night’s match-up at home against the Butler Aviators, who have been outscored 74-7 in their past three games.
For the second time this season, Butler fell short by eight points or less, losing to the Indians 21-13 on the road.
