Operation Football Week 8: Bellbrook at Brookville

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two more playoff hopefuls squared off Friday night in Brookville as Blue Devils played hosted to the Bellbrook Golden Eagles.
In the end, it was all Bellbrook, steamrolling over the Blue Devils 41-0 on the road.
