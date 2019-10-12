Operation Football Week 7: Marion Local at Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Marion Local flew into Friday night’s game soaring at 6-0, ranked number one in Division 7, but somehow were second in their playoff region.
It was a tough road test for the Flyers at Versailles, but Marion Local soared to victory, 38-7.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
