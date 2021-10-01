DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greater Catholic League showdown with Chaminade-Julienne visiting Carroll.

We pick it up in the second half with Chaminade-Julienne up 49-0.

Not many highlights from Carroll tonight, but here Jimmy Bechter gets the QB sack for the Patriots.

The Eagles continue to roll on offense as senior running back Walter Sledge takes the pitch and goes 67 yards down the sidelines for another Chaminade-Julienne touchdown, now up 55-0.

The Eagles would continue to steamroll the Patriots as the junior running back Josiah Payne goes 80 yards all the way down to the Carroll seven yard line.

Next, the Eagles continue to pour it on as sophomore running back Amare Lattimore punches it in from seven yards out.

Chaminade-Julienne would go on to win 63-0.