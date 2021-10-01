XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley League, where Butler came into the night on a two game winning streak, but with a tough trip to Doug Adams Stadium to take on Valley Division leading Xenia.

In Greene County, the Buccaneers freshman quarterback Gavin McMaus and the Bucs look to improve to 5-2.

The Bucs strike first with this beautiful pass from McManus to junior wide out Tremell Wright for 38 yards and a 6-0 lead.

Next it’s the Bucs defense with a big play as sophomore Trenton Lee gets the pick six and goes 50 yards for the touchdown — 13-0 Xenia.

It’s the Buccaneers again with a QB sack on Butler’s Luke Seibert.

The Aviators would get on the board in the second quarter as D’Marcus McKinney gets the handoff and goes 41 yards to put Butler on the board.

Xenia wins out, 40-34.

