DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Northridge Stadium, the Polar Bears hosting the Bethel Bees.

On the opening kickoff the ball is high in the air, lands in an open area — it’s a free kick! The Bees don’t go after it but the Polar Bears’ Tyler Allison does. He smothers up the ball and Bob Smith’s team has great field position

On fourth down at the 28, the Bears going for it but the play is read perfectly by Bethel’s Eli Currier. It’s a turnover on downs.

Early second quarter Bethel trying a field goal for the first points of the game. The kick is deflected, Jaylen Holloway picks up the ball, finds daylight and Holloway cutting back across the field and he’s heading for the house. He could go all the way but the junior gets tripped up at the two yard line!

No worries, on the very next snap Northridge junior fullback Jeremy Henry bulldozes his way in for the score, the Polar Bears are first-on-the-board.

Final minutes of the first half and Riley Holmes completes the screen pass to Jaylen Holloway. The ball comes loose, the fumble is recovered by Bethel’s Elir Currier. The senior linebacker was everywhere tonight but the Bees needed some offense.