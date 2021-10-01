DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Welcome Stadium lights shining bright on Belmont and Thurgood Marshall.

Late first half the Bison looking to add to a 16 point lead, the handoff goes Damir Dewberry, the junior heading for the end zone but comes-up about a half yard short.

Three snaps later Victor Fleming takes it, gets a push from behind and he’s into the end zone for the score — Belmont head coach Jordon Paschal liking his team’s first half effort.

On Thurgood Marshall’s ensuing possession this pass is in and out of the arm of Bison defender Dylan Thomas — normally wouldn’t show this play but Thomas knowing he had an easy one — drops to the ground for a few push-ups.

Belmont looking for more points before the break, the Cougars chasing Marquse Arnold out of the pocket, the throw to the end zone is intercepted by Thurgood Marshall’s Kevin Aldridge.

The Cougars were no match for the Bison tonight, Belmont wins this game 36-6.