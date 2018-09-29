Operation Football Week 6: Xenia at Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - Our reigning Team of the Week, Springfield, got off to a 5 and 0 start for the first time since North and South merged.

Friday, the Wildcats put that perfect record on the line at home against the Xenia Buccaneers.

It's Springfield's defense coming up big with the turnover and fumble recovery.

That sets up a big pass play. Larry Stephens goes to Te'Sean Smoot and he picks up yards.

And that huge pass play will set up Stephens to Tay'Veon Smoot for 5 yards and the TD catch....6 to nothing Springfield.

It's Springfield again with Larry Stephens to Micheal Brown, 77 yards for the TD. 12 to 0 Springfield.

Springfield's defense was too much for Xenia as they come up with the sack and fumble recovery.

That sets up a FG by Senior Kicker Braeden Carey....Springfield up 15 to nothing.

Xenia will get on the board just before half with a 1 yard touchdown run by Sincere Wells, 15 to 7 Springfield

The Wildcats go on to win it 35 to 7.